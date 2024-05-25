Sushi Night Event Observes Japanese Culinary Tradition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) To introduce the allure and delight of sushi to a broader audience, the Japanese Embassy in Cairo hosted a special“Sushi Night” event at the Ambassador's residence on 23 May.

The evening commenced with a presentation by Ayumi Hashimoto, Director of the Japan Foundation's Cairo office. She provided an overview of the ongoing“Sushi: Cultural Heritage” exhibition at the Gezira Arts Center. Through video commentary, Hashimoto traced the origins and evolution of this iconic Japanese dish.

The highlight of the event was a live sushi-making demonstration by Chef Hamana from the Ambassador's residence. With skilful precision, Hamana prepared 20 pieces across 10 different sushi varieties-both traditional and innovative-captivating the attendees and offering an insider's view of the artistry involved in sushi craftsmanship.

Sushi's global popularity, inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013, stems from its simplicity, allowing the fresh flavours to shine. Additionally, the visually striking presentations reflect the mastery of sushi chefs.

The Embassy hopes that the“Sushi Night” event deepened attendees' appreciation for this quintessential element of Japanese culinary culture.

The“Sushi: Cultural Heritage” exhibition continues at the Gezira Arts Center until 2 June.



