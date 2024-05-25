Argentina Could Join Coalition For Return Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentina plans to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that within the framework of the Stolen Voices information campaign, which is part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA action plan, a Ukrainian delegation visited Argentina. It was led by Daria Herasymchuk, the advisor to the President of Ukraine on children's rights and child rehabilitation.

Together with the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Argentine Republic, Yuriy Klymenko, the delegation met with representatives of the government and National Congress of Argentina, as well as with ambassadors of EU member states, the Ukrainian community, students, teachers, experts, and local media.

The Ukrainian delegation also included two Ukrainian teenagers who were successfully returned from Russian captivity.

Herasymchuk called on the political leaders of Argentina to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already includes 36 countries.

“The voice of Argentina should sound confident in the coalition of countries because you have your own traumatic memories and destroyed children's lives. By joining our efforts to rescue abducted Ukrainian children in pursuance of the 4th point of the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the countries of the world will be able to create a new, effective system of child protection around the world,” she said.

In Ukraine, 2,021gone missing since war-start

“The Argentine side assured that it is considering the possibility of joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in the near future. Members of the Argentine Parliament have already submitted a draft declaration to join the Coalition for consideration by the highest legislative body,” the report reads.

At the meetings, the parties also discussed the Bring Kids Back UA plan, which covers all aspects of addressing issues related to the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia and their safe return home.

Six morereturned to Ukraine-controlled territory from temporarily occupied Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Japan joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in April.

Photo: President's Office