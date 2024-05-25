Ukraine Has A Plan B, C And D: Vice PM On June Negotiations On Ukraine's Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine is making every effort to ensure that an intergovernmental conference on the issue of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU takes place June.

She reported this, speaking with journalists on Saturday, during the #RazomDiyemoFest, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine has plan B, plan C, and plan D – just in case, to make sure the conference takes place. In other words, the conference should take place under any conditions," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

She added that Ukraine is in regular negotiations with all EU member states regarding the conference, and that the president of the European Commission confirmed that the body would be insisting on this decision.

"The Ukrainian government team is already preparing for the meeting on June 25-27," Stefanishyna said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine expects the negotiating framework will be approved and negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will start as early as June.