Turkmenistan And Russia Note Positive Dynamics Of Growth Of Bilateral Trade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan and Russia noted the positive dynamics of thegrowth of bilateral trade, Azernews reports.

According to an official source, this was said during a meetingbetween President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and PrimeMinister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who arrivedin Ashgabat to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Headsof Government.

During the meeting, the parties noted the positive dynamics ofthe growth of bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Russia,emphasizing that in the first quarter of 2024 alone, trade turnoverincreased by 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

The meeting also touched upon issues of cultural andhumanitarian cooperation, scientific and educational exchange, andcooperation in the field of healthcare.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russiais developing, marked by important steps towards mutualbenefit.

The two countries actively cooperate in the fields of trade,energy, and infrastructure projects, which further strengthens thepartnership and contributes to overall economic progress.