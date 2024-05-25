Egypt's Ahly Snatch 12Th African Champions League Title

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 25 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ahly won Saturday the 12th CAF African Champions League title after beating Tunisia's Esperance 1-0 in the second leg of the final in Cairo.

Ahly's Rami Rabia scored the sole header from a corner of his teammate Hussein El Shahat that deflected off the rival's player into the net.

This win enabled the Egyptian team to win the 12th title for the second season in a row and for the fourth time in the last five years.

The first leg hosted by Tunisia last Saturday ended goalless. (end)

aff







MENAFN25052024000071011013ID1108257334