QIIB Celebrates Winners Of Ramadan Promotional Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB organised a ceremony at its headquarters on Grand Hamad Street to celebrate the prize winners of its Ramadan promotional campaign.

At the event, prizes were distributed, which included 20 winners of 1mn 'Avios' points each from bank clients who have availed of financing and a winner of a Lexus LX600 car from among the bank's cardholders.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Jamal Abdullah al-Jamal, Deputy CEO, along with several members of QIIB's senior management and staff.

Each of the following customers has won 1mn Avios points: Fahad Hamad Saeed Mohamed al-Eidah, Nasser Yaqoub Hussain Mahmoud al-Ishaq, Sheikha Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed al-Sada, Khaled Saleh Mohamed al-Ansari, Nasser Mubarak Nasser Abdullah al-Fadhala, Hadi Khaled Nasser al-Sultan al-Hajri, Rashed Sultan Saleh Sultan al-Hodaifi, Abdullah Mohamed Abdullah Thanyan al-Dosari, Ameena Owaidah Rashed al-Butti al-Kaabi, Mohamed Jaber Mohamed al-Buraid al-Marri, Mohamed Adel Mubarak Dawi al-Sultan, Sheikh Jasim Abdulaziz Khalifa al-Thani, Muslim Saad al-Sayyid al-Saad al-Khawar, Mashaal Wissam Sultan Saad al-Hajri, Khaled Nasser Ali al-Liwaa al-Marri, Mariam Zayed Saad Ghanem al-Kubaisi, Fahad Saleh Hadi al-Ghofrani al-Marri, Yousef Mohamed al-Jufairi, Salem Mohamed Fahad Farraj al-Dosari, and Wadha Jaber Ibn Haras al-Marri.

In the prize draw for QIIB credit cardholders, Ahmed Youssef al-Jufairi has won a Lexus LX600 car.

The Deputy CEO extended his heartfelt felicitations to the winners, saying:“We congratulate the winners on their valuable prizes, hoping that they will provide an added value to the comprehensive banking services they receive from QIIB.”

Al-Jamal noted:“QIIB will continue to offer the best services and promotions that provide customers with exceptional rewards and benefits in line with the highest international standards in the banking industry to meet their needs and expectations and provide them with a high-quality banking experience.”

“In fact, all of our customers who participated in the Ramadan campaigns have won amazing benefits, namely competitive profit rates and grace periods. As for bank cards, our customers benefit from the numerous advantages offered by the credit cards issued by QIIB, including local and global acceptance, flexibility, and benefits provided by the bank and the international companies we collaborate with in issuing these cards,” he added.

QIIB had launched the 'Best Financing' campaign during the holy month of Ramadan in collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

The campaign included numerous benefits, including competitive profit rates and the chance to enter a draw for 20mn Avios points.

QIIB had also announced, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the launch of a special credit card promotion, offering all customer credit cardholders the opportunity to win a Lexus LX600 car when they make payments using their retail credit cards from QIIB from March 11-April 25.

MENAFN25052024000067011011ID1108256884