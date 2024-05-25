Parents Suing Children's National Hospital For Transitioning And Trafficking Their Son Take Their Plight To Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Compliant Cover page of the lawsuit against Children's National Hospital for the alleged transition and trafficking of an underage African-American child

Children's National sued for allegedly transitioning and trafficking an underage child, who allegedly now lives with the hospital's transgender Chaplin.

- Congressman Andrew Clyde, Member of the House Committee on AppropriationsWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Von Batten-Montague-York, a leading government affairs firm located in the heart of the nation's capital, is announcing its representation of two courageous whistleblowers in a case that strikes at the heart of parental rights and ethical medical practices.The whistleblowers, African American veterans of the United States Air Force and devout Christians, are alleging severe misconduct by Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. regarding their child-claims outlined in their lawsuit and reported by the Epoch Times. The hospital, a recipient of significant federal research funding, is accused of denying the whistleblowers access to their autistic-presenting child, prescribing a gender transition without the consent of the parents, and suggesting a change in the family's religious beliefs was necessary to regain custody of their child.Since 2021, the family's plight has continued without resolution, and the child remains out of their custody. According to allegations, the child was even allowed to reside with the hospital's Chaplain, who identifies as transgender-introducing a troubling personal influence into a professional care setting.This case raises deep concerns about the potential misuse of federal funds from agencies such as the National Institute of Health, which provides over 60% of the hospital's research funding. Children's National Hospital's Gender Development Program is alleged to be pushing a specific gender ideology rather than offering a balanced and ethical healthcare perspective. This is not merely about medical care but about advocating for ideologies that may not align with scientifically balanced care and parental choice.Von Batten-Montague-York leadership is meeting with relevant congressional committees, briefing them on the situation, and calling on Congress to immediately look into these allegations. We propose that Monica Bertagnolli, CEO of the National Institute of Health, and Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, CEO of Children's National Hospital, be required to testify regarding the utilization of federal funds in relation to the hospital's treatment of gender and neurodiversity in patients.Parental rights, children's welfare, and ethical medical practices are non-negotiable aspects of our society. If federal funding has been leveraged to support practices that undermine these principles, it is not merely a misuse of taxpayer dollars but potentially a criminal act. Our firm, renowned for championing just causes and scrutinizing government actions, is resolute in its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and the protection of individual rights in this critical issue.We will continue to support our clients in their pursuit of justice and truth.Media contacts and inquiries about the case should be directed to the Communications Director at Von Batten-Montague-York.About Von Batten-Montague-YorkVon Batten-Montague-York is a government affairs firm that specializes in legislative and regulatory advocacy. The firm is dedicated to advocating for clients' interests with integrity and professionalism, upholding the principles of democracy and justice within the legislative process.Details of the lawsuitCase Number: Case No: 8:24-cv-754Court: The United District Court for the District of Maryland Greenbelt DivisionLaw Firm: Amos Jones Law FirmLink to Law Firm:*This statement is for release purposes only and relies upon client allegations and the Epoch Times article referenced. To read the Epoch Times article titled, "Parents' Lawsuit Alleges Washington Children's Hospital Transitioned and Trafficked Their Son", and view the lawsuit, visit:For further information, please contact

