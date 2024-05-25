Azerbaijan, Moldova Sign Agreement On Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vilayat Eyvazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs metFriday with a delegation led by Adrian Efros, Moldovan Minister ofInternal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Minister Vilayat Eyvazov hailed thestrengthening of relations and mutual contacts between Moldova andAzerbaijan. He stressed that the Azerbaijani Ministry of InternalAffairs attaches great importance to evolving relations with thelaw enforcement agencies of Moldova, including the Ministry ofInternal Affairs, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Praising the long-standing close and working relations betweenthe relevant institutions of the two countries, Colonel-GeneralVilayat Eyvazov expressed his confidence that such meetings wouldcontribute to further developing relations and bolsteringcooperation.

Emphasizing that the fight against illicit drug trafficking,international terrorism, human trafficking, illegal migration andcybercrime, which are the main types of transnational organizedcrime, remain in the spotlight, the Azerbaijani minister stressedthe possibility of effectively combatting them only through jointefforts.

Moldovan Minister Adrian Efros said he hoped that the visitwould provide a new impetus to further enhancing of cooperationbetween the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the twocountries.

Minister Adrian Efros expressed their interest in benefitingfrom Azerbaijan's experience in tackling crime and ensuring publicorder.

The meeting then featured the signing of an agreement oncooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of theRepublic of Moldova.

As part of the trip, the guests also visited a military unit ofthe Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs ofAzerbaijan, as well as familiarized themselves with the activitiesof "102" and "Safe City" services.