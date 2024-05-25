Death Toll In Fresh Rainstorms, Floods Rises To 17 In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, May 25 (IANS) Death toll due to fresh rounds of rainstorms and flooding in Afghanistan's Faryab and the neighbouring Sari Pul province over the past two days mounted to 17, local officials said on Saturday.

In the Lawlash district of the Faryab province, 12 people have lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries due to downpours and flash floods since Friday, provincial government spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official said that women and children were among the victims.

Similarly, the natural disaster has left four women and a child dead in the Sari Pul province over the past two days, spokesman for the provincial government Habibullah Masror has confirmed.

Heavy rains and flash floods have killed hundreds, destroyed thousands of houses, and rendered thousands more homeless over the past month in the war-ravaged Afghanistan.