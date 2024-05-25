SOCAR Approves Updated 2024 Budget Amid Strong 2023 Performance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has secured approvalfor its updated budget for 2024. This significant development wasannounced by Azernews, which cited a statement from SOCAR. Theapproval came during a recent meeting of SOCAR's Supervisory Board,chaired by Mikayil Jabbarov.

The meeting commenced with a detailed presentation on SOCAR'sperformance for 2023. This included a comprehensive review of thecompany's audited financial report for the previous year. Thefinancial results reflected SOCAR's robust operational performanceand strategic management in navigating the complex global energymarket.

The updated budget for 2024 emphasizes several strategic areas among these is the continuation of SOCAR's investment intechnological advancements and infrastructure enhancements. Thebudget allocation also underscores a commitment to maintainingfinancial discipline while pursuing growth opportunities bothdomestically and internationally.

A significant portion of the discussions centered on SOCAR'sparticipation in foreign investment projects. These projects arecritical for SOCAR's strategy to expand its global footprint anddiversify its investment portfolio. The Supervisory Boarddeliberated on the potential risks and rewards associated withthese investments, aiming to bolster SOCAR's presence in keyinternational markets.

SOCAR's strategic outlook for 2024 aligns with Azerbaijan'sbroader economic goals. The company's initiatives are expected tocontribute significantly to the national economy, supporting thecountry's ambitions to enhance its energy sector's efficiency andsustainability. SOCAR's role in international markets alsopositions it as a key player in global energy dynamics.

the Supervisory Board's approval of SOCAR's updated budget for2024 marks a critical step in the company's forward planning. Thediscussions and decisions made during the meeting reflect aproactive approach to addressing the challenges and opportunitiesin the energy sector. With a solid performance in 2023 and astrategic plan for 2024, SOCAR is well-positioned to continue itstrajectory of growth and international expansion.