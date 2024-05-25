K'taka BJP Chief Flays Cong Govt For Violence, Seeks Governor's Intervention

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Holding the state Congress party responsible for the violence and attack on police personnel in Channagiri town following a custodial death, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday that Muslim vote bank appeasement is driving the state towards anarchy.

Vijayendra demanded that the Governor should immediately intervene and obtain a report from the government on the law and order situation.“I demand the intervention of the Governor to restore law and order in the state in light of the attacks on police stations,” he stated.

Vijayendra further asserted that, in cases of arrests of criminals, disruptive forces do not hesitate to attack and burn down police stations under the guise of minority rights. The Congress government is directly responsible for the situation.“The appeasement of the Muslim vote bank is driving the state towards anarchy,” he stressed.

He emphasised that the possibility of involvement of terrorist forces, such as those recently arrested in connection with the Bengaluru cafe blast case, cannot be ignored.“There is a situation in the state where even the security of policemen is not ensured, and police stations are not safe,” Vijayendra criticised.

“There is a situation where the police are unable to perform their duties without bias. As a result, the state has become a safe haven for terrorists. The dominance of mafia and rowdies has crossed limits, and rave parties are organised without checks,” he stated.

“First it was DJ Halli, recently it was Udupi. Today, the Channagiri incident shows that fundamentalist forces are well-organised to attack and destroy police stations. The concern is growing about the state and society we are living in,” he underlined.

“The days of Bihar during the rule of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav are recurring in Karnataka. The Congress government is turning the peaceful land of Karnataka into a land of insecurity and violence. A systematic network is operating to demoralise the police force in the state,” Vijayendra charged.

“When the police and police stations are not safe, the people do not know whom they should approach. The Congress government is weakening the police system. Let the Congress declare that they run the government only for fundamentalist minorities and stand by them. Let them also declare that their aim is to accord liberty to their activities. The people will take care of themselves. The developments in the state are increasing the concern of the people,” he opined.