Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 83.59 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 81 cents to USD 83.59 pb on Friday, compared to USD 84.40 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

On a global scale, the price of the Brent crude future contracts went up by 76 cents to USD 82.12 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude, going up 85 cents to USD 77.72 pb. (end)

