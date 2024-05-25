Massive Forest Fire Erupts In South Kashmir's Qazigund

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive forest fire has erupted in Nagras area of Qazigund in South Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a massive fire started this afternoon and spread vast forest area in Nagras village.ADVERTISEMENT
He said fire tenders have been rushed to the spot ans efforts to douse off the fire are underway
Notably, J&K Disaster Management Authority had warned about extreme fire risk in forest areas in the next 7 days.
It had requested people to report the incident (if any) on 112 for prompt response. Read Also 'Extreme Forest Fire' Risk In Next 7 Days: J&K Officials Fire Engulfs Forest Area In J&K's Udhampur
