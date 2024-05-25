Massive Forest Fire Erupts In South Kashmir's Qazigund

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a massive fire started this afternoon and spread vast forest area in Nagras village.

He said fire tenders have been rushed to the spot ans efforts to douse off the fire are underway

Notably, J&K Disaster Management Authority had warned about extreme fire risk in forest areas in the next 7 days.

It had requested people to report the incident (if any) on 112 for prompt response.

