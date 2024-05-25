Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra Launches Program To Help 100 Msmes Achieve IPO

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 25 (KNN)

In a boost to the government's Startup India campaign, motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has announced a special 30-month program aimed at guiding 100 MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) companies to go public and list on the stock markets.

The program comes at a time when India's startup ecosystem has flourished under the Startup India initiative, with the number of startups rising fr0m just 400 in 2014 to over 114,000 currently.



However, many startups still struggle with scaling up operations and raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO) due to lack of guidance and resources.

Addressing this gap, Bindra's program will provide the selected 100 MSME companies with comprehensive support related to funding, technology, marketing and other areas to make them IPO-ready over the 30-month period.

"No company needs crores of revenue or investment to become an IPO; a small-budget MSME company can also achieve an IPO," Bindra stated at the launch, reported ET.

He highlighted that while every startup dreams of getting listed, the journey is challenging without proper information and mentorship.

The announcement has been welcomed by startup founders like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, who praised the government's efforts to nurture startups, especially fr0m smaller towns and cities.



Goyal recounted how his father had doubted his startup ambitions initially, reflecting the hurdles faced by aspiring entrepreneurs fr0m non-metropolitan backgrounds.

As the initiative gains momentum, it is expected to further energise the startup ecosystem and provide a structured pathway for promising MSMEs to unlock their growth potential by tapping public capital markets.

(KNN Bureau)