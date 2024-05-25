Anjali Tatrari Turns From Boss Lady To Loudmouth For Her Duplicate Role In 'Vanshaj'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Anjali Tatrari, who is known for her bold and sassy role as Yukti in the show 'Vanshaj', has now transformed herself to play Chinki, which is a Punjabi girl.

In the current storyline, DJ (Mahir Pandhi), along with his mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth), plots to isolate Yuvika (Anjali) and strip her of any support.

To achieve this, he introduces her lookalike, Chinki Kaur (Anjali), to take over the Mahajan empire entirely. Chinki comes from the harsh realities of poverty in Punjab. Discovered by Srishti Verma (Utkarsha Naik), Koel's mother, Chinki, is carefully transformed to look like Yuvika. Her arrival is marked by her Punjabi cursing, recklessness, and wild, unrefined dancing.

Talking about playing Chinki, Anjali shared: "After playing Yuvika and now Yukti for so long, I am excited to step into a completely different avatar with Chinki. Being a Punjabi myself, I love the opportunity to play a Punjabi girl. I feel lucky to portray such a diverse role in one show itself."

"Shedding my boss lady avatar to turn into a loudmouth and uncouth Chinki was fun but also challenging. Despite her rough exterior, Chinki is smart and cunning, with survival instincts sharpened by years of hardship," said Anjali.

The actress added: "Chinki is going to be a key player in DJ's plotting against Yuvika, and her entry will create a lot of ruckus. She will introduce countless twists and turns, while DJ's cunning strategies reach new heights, and it will be fascinating to watch how Yuvika handles these challenges."

Chinki's entrance throws Yuvika's life into chaos, as she claims to be the real Yuvika. This cunning move by DJ aims to outsmart Yuvika, beating her at her own game.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.