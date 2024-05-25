'Few Detentions Made To Ensure Peaceful Polls': Police Reacts To PDP Chief's Claims

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Saturday rejected claims by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti that its workers were detained ahead of elections to Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Constituency, saying that“detention are a very few”, and are those who have“tainted past”.
“Claims were made by a political party that their workers have been detained. Firstly, detention are very few and restricted only to those who have tainted past and based on credible inputs of potential threats to law and order and security on polling day,” Anantnag police said in a post on 'X'.“Mostly they are OGWs and are taken into preventive custody for ensuring a safe and peaceful election,” it said.ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who is party's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, staged a sit-in protest, alleging arrest of the party workers by police.
