US Defense Sec. Resumes Duties After Short Health-Related Absence

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 25 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resumed his duties after a short absence due to a medical intervention to treat bladder issues. In a statement late Friday, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said Austin underwent a two-and-a-half hour minimally invasive non-surgical follow-up procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. During that period, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks assumed the functions and duties of Austin, serving as the Acting Secretary of Defense. (end) asj

