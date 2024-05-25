Moecc Launches Aerial Monitoring Of Qatar's Marine Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has launched aerial monitoring of marine environment using an autogyro aircraft.

Starting from Umm Al Shokhot airfield, the tour included a number of marine and coastal areas in the country, said MoECC on X platform.

The Ministry said that the marine protection inspectors praised the aerial monitoring for saving time, effort and expenses, and for covering large areas in a short time. They noted that they were in direct contact with the plane during the flight, and they also obtained the films that were made, which were of high quality and high resolution.

For the first time in Qatar, the aerial environmental monitoring system has been launched via the autogyro aircraft. This modern system comes within the efforts to preserve the local environment and protect biodiversity, which represents a priority for Qatar.

The initiative will contribute to enhancing protection of the marine and terrestrial environment, protecting biodiversity, monitoring sea turtles, protecting coasts, studying the country's vegetation, monitoring the mortality of marine organisms, monitoring coastal pollution, and monitoring the work of crushers.

The aircraft has the ability of early detection of fires in wild areas, by searching for any smoke columns or abnormal temperature points, in addition to raising awareness and education through the use of photos and videos that are captured.

All necessary capabilities are harnessed to achieve this goal, in order to achieve environmental sustainability in all parts of the country.

The aircraft and the modern technology it possesses will play a major role in supporting the efforts of various agencies to enrich the components and elements of the local environment and preserve the country's vegetation, in addition to enabling observers to reach remote areas. The plane possesses advanced technologies such as remote sensing and high-resolution cameras, in addition to having an advanced wireless communications system, which makes it communicate directly with the various agencies on the ground.

During the flights, there is an environmental observer accompanying the pilot of the plane, who communicates directly with the ground teams of the Ministry.

Remote sensing enables the aircraft to collect information from a long distance without the need to be present at the target location. It also supports a wide range of environmental, scientific and geographical applications.

The aircraft also films using built-in or installed cameras that have high-quality photography capabilities and ultra-clear video clips, in addition to their ability to communicate in the air by relying on radio and wireless communication systems, which enables the aircraft to communicate with air control centres and towers, Air Force and other aircraft while in the air.