Iran, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment To Promoting Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 25 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Interim President, Mohammad Mokhber, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, yesterday, reaffirmed their countries' commitment to expanding bilateral ties.

In a phone call, the Saudi crown prince extended condolences over the deaths of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the accompanying delegation, in a helicopter crash.

The Saudi crown prince emphasised the importance of developing relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran for the region, envisioning a bright future for the region through strengthened ties and expressing readiness to boost trade relations with Iran.

Mokhber, in turn, extended gratitude towards the Saudi crown prince and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their“kind and sympathetic” condolatory messages.

He highlighted Raisi's successes in expanding relations with neighbours and friendly states, emphasising that, despite his death, Iran's commitment to strengthening ties with other countries remains unchanged.

Mokhber stressed that, Iran and Saudi Arabia should further support, promote, and stabilise their political ties by increasing bilateral economic interactions and removing obstacles to cooperation between their private sectors.

First Vice President, Mokhber, was appointed as the interim president until a new presidential election is held on Jun 28.

In Apr, last year, Iran and Saudi Arabia declared the resumption of diplomatic relations in Beijing, after years of estrangement.– NNN-IRNA

