Techmediabreaks Leading Tech Companies, Including Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Form Coalition To Combat Pig Butchering Scams

) On May 21, 2024, leading tech companies including

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) , Coinbase, Meta, and Ripple announced the formation of a new coalition named“Tech Against Scams.” This coalition aims to combat online

fraud and pig butchering scams by leveraging cross-industry collaboration to identify and disrupt these criminal activities. By sharing threat insights and best practices, the coalition seeks to enhance user protection across various internet services. The initiative highlights the importance of a united approach to tackle sophisticated financial scams and support global law enforcement efforts.

About Match Group Inc.

Match Group Inc. is a leading provider of online

dating services, connecting people across the globe through a portfolio of popular apps including Tinder, Match, and OkCupid. With a presence in over 40 countries, Match Group aims to create meaningful connections that lead to lasting relationships. The company continues to innovate in the online

dating space, leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven insights to enhance user experiences and safety. For more information, visit the company's website at

