Notable IPL Records And Performances: From Most Defeats In Playoffs To Most Appearances In The Finals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the world of Indian PremierLeague

(IPL) cricket, certain statistics stand out, showcasing the ups and downs of teams, captains, and individual players. Let's delve into some intriguing IPL records and notable performances from various seasons.

Most Defeats in IPL Playoffs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tops the list with 10 defeats in 16 playoff

matches.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) follow closely with 9 defeats each in 26 and 11 matches, respectively.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have encountered defeat 7 times each in 20 and 16 playoff

matches, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) rounds off the list with 6 defeats in 11 playoff

matches.

Most Appearances in IPL Final:

Chennai Super Kings lead with a remarkable 10 appearances in the IPL final.

Mumbai Indians follow with 6 appearances, showcasing their consistent performance in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hold the third spot with 4 appearances in the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad share the fourth spot with 3 appearances each.

Captains with the Most Wickets in an IPL Season:

Shane Warne leads the pack with an outstanding performance in IPL 2008, claiming 19 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Pat Cummins and Anil Kumble share the second position, both securing 17 wickets in a season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2010), respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shane Warne complete the list with 15 and 14 wickets, respectively, in the seasons for Punjab Kings (2019) and Rajasthan Royals (2009).

Best Bowling Figures for SRH in IPL Playoffs:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan share the top spot, each securing figures of 3/19 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi (2016) and Kolkata (2018), respectively.

Shahbaz Ahmed joins the ranks with his impressive performance of 3/23 against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai (2024).

Jason Holder completes the list with figures of 3/25 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi (2020).

Most Wickets to Spin in an Innings in IPL 2024:

In a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, spinners wreaked havoc, with GT's spinner claiming 7 wickets for 75 runs in 13 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinners shined with figures of 5/57 against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore also witnessed spin dominance, with figures of 5/125 and 5/92, respectively, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR's Run-Chase in IPL 2024:

Rajasthan Royals faced ups and downs in their run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Overs 1-7: Started strong with 56/1, maintaining a run rate of 8.00.

Overs 8-14: Struggled with 37/5, lowering the run rate to 5.28.

Overs 15-20: Recovered slightly with 46/1, raising the run rate to 7.67 towards the end.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad secures IPL final spot with commanding bowling

performance