Politics With Michelle Grattan: Andrew Bragg Flags A Coalition Would Use 'Coercion' Of The States To Get More New Houses Built

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Housing remains one of Australia's most pressing issues in both state and federal

politics. The RBA keeping rates up and high mortgage repayments have left many Australians struggling. For those Australians who don't own a home, it's becoming increasingly hard to get into the housing

market.

The opposition has blamed the high levels of migration for why Australians feel so much housing

pain. Peter Dutton has promised to reduce the permanent migration program (which brings in many skilled workers) as part of getting net overseas migration down. He says more than 100,000 homes could be freed up over five years.

To discuss the oppositions plan, we're joined by Shadow Assistant Minister

for Home Ownership Senator Andrew Bragg.

Andrew Bragg explains why the coalition sees migration as a critical issue when it comes to housing

supply.

When it comes to the actual building of new homes Bragg sees problems at state level, and he has a drastic solution.

Finally, on Women in the Liberal party, Bragg lays out the direction he sees for the party: