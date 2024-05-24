Ukrainian Spies Destroy Several Pieces Of Russian Military Equipment In One Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian intelligence soldiers
continue to destroy military equipment and personnel of the Russian army.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) announced this on Facebook and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.
"Another loot of the HUR's Kabul 9 unit - several pieces of the enemy's military vehicles
and equipment were destroyed in one night," the post reads.
Also, as a result of the night work of Ukrainian scouts, the invaders suffered casualties.
