Spiegel: Another German Iris-T System Delivered To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One more German Iris-T air defense system has been delivered to Ukraine.

That's according to Spiegel , Ukrinform reports.

According to the news outlet, another Iris-T-SLM air defense system arrived in Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine now has four medium-range Iris-T systems and one short-range Iris-T system.

Over the past one-and-a-half years, the weapons systems have proven to be very effective in protecting the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv against Russian air attacks. They also intercepted cruise

missiles aimed at critical energy

infrastructure.

In total, Berlin has promised Kyiv nine Iris-T SLM air defense systems and eleven Iris-T SLS air defense systems, manufactured by the German company Diehl Defense.

These systems are not in service with the Bundeswehr, because they are new and were among the first to be sent to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday called these systems very reliable and the ones that help Ukraine protect its critical infrastructure and the ones "that all countries around the world want."

Germany leads the air defense coalition within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Germany has already transferred two Patriot systems to Ukraine and is preparing to transfer one more.