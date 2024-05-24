Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Truck Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the aerial reconnaissance unit of the Donetsk border detachment have spotted and hit a truck of Russian invaders in the Vovchansk sector.
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published a respective video
, Ukrinform reports.
"The truck was moving behind enemy lines and stopped near one object. The vehicle was hit with munitions dropped from a drone," the border agency said.
Video: State Border Guard Service
Illustration photo
MENAFN24052024000193011044ID1108255428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.