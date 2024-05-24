Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Truck Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the aerial reconnaissance unit of the Donetsk border detachment have spotted and hit a truck of Russian invaders in the Vovchansk sector.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service published a respective video

, Ukrinform reports.

"The truck was moving behind enemy lines and stopped near one object. The vehicle was hit with munitions dropped from a drone," the border agency said.

Video: State Border Guard Service

Illustration photo

