Earthquake Has Struck Greek Island Of Corfu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 shook the Greek island of Corfu on Friday morning.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ekathimerini with reference to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
The epicentre of the tremors, which occurred at 06:29 am local time, was located 34 kilometres from the small island of Otonio northwest of Corfu. The tremors were recorded at a depth of 6.8 kilometres underground. Read also:
Light earthquake
recorded in central Ukraine's Poltava region
There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the quake.
As Ukrinform reported, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern Turkey, in the province of Chorum, on Thursday.
Photo: Blaire Fox/Flickr
MENAFN24052024000193011044ID1108255427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.