Earthquake Has Struck Greek Island Of Corfu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 shook the Greek island of Corfu on Friday morning.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ekathimerini with reference to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The epicentre of the tremors, which occurred at 06:29 am local time, was located 34 kilometres from the small island of Otonio northwest of Corfu. The tremors were recorded at a depth of 6.8 kilometres underground.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Photo: Blaire Fox/Flickr