Sweden Sees Russian Threat Against Big Baltic Isle

Then, on March 29, 2013, two Tupolev Tu-22M3 nuclear bombers came within 24 miles of Gotland on dummy bombing runs. Sweden's part-time air force had the weekend off on account of the Easter holiday, leaving the country wide open to that demonstration of Swedish military weakness and Gotland's vulnerability to Russia .

After Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, Sweden took significant steps to protect itself, reintroducing 150 permanent troops

on the island in 2016 . By 2018, Sweden had expanded the number of permanently placed troops

to 400, equipping them with CV90 armored vehicles and Leopard 2 tanks. Air defense systems were also reactivated by 2021 .

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to additional reinforcements, exercises and investment in Gotland's defense totaling $160 million . On the island in April 2023, Sweden held its biggest military exercise in 25 years alongside Polish and British troops

.

For Swedish Commander-in-chief Bydén, the reasons for increasing defenses in Gotland are clear. Gotland is both a major strategic asset and a potential liability, and therefore must be protected in order to prevent greater Russian threats from the sea to NATO

countries .

Geographical distances in the Baltics are small, and if Russia seized Gotland in a crisis it could dominate the Baltic Sea region. This would make it very difficult for the West to provide reinforcement to the Baltic states by sea or by air.

Sweden is not the only country that is concerned. Lithuania borders both the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad – which itself has become increasingly militarized – and Belarus. Lithuania is concerned that it could be attacked, and would then be physically isolated from the rest of the Baltics.

When the online document about changing Russian maritime borders was spotted in the West, the Kremlin in usual Moscow fashion denied that it had any plans to do so. But there was no explanation from Russian officials of why the ministry proposal was removed from the government's portal .

As leaders of the Baltic countries sought clarification, Lithuania warned that this was, at the very least, another Russian intimidation tactic . Estonia's prime minster, Kaja Kallas, went farther, claiming that Russia is engaging in a“shadow war” with the West .

Before the border-changing issue resurfaced, the Baltic Sea already was experiencing heightened tensions. Russian ships have stoked hostilities due to their increasingly brazen and careless behavior, breaching maritime rules and sailing old and uninsured oil tankers, which could potentially cause an environmental catastrophe .

Russian shadow tankers – registered and insured outside the G7 countries and used to evade sanctions – have been present in Sweden's exclusive economic zone off the eastern coast of Gotland, and have loitered off Gotland's east coast. Russia's fleet consists of about 1,400 ships that are not officially part of Russia's army.

Many of these shadow tankers refuse pilotage, the practice of directing the movement of a ships by using visual or electronic observations, even when navigating Denmark's narrow Great Belt . It appears they are engaging in forms of brinkmanship.