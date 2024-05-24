Lift Restrictions On Mirwaiz: Anjuman Auqaf To Admin

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed deep regret that Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, from 3rd May and for the 4th consecutive Friday, has been prevented from performing the religious duty of delivering the Friday sermon and conducting prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar.
Anjuman, in a statement said that this attitude of the authorities deeply hurts the religious sentiments of thousands of people who come from both the city and the countryside to benefit from Mirwaiz's sermons and advice every Friday, only to return disappointed.ADVERTISEMENT
The statement urged the administration to lift the restrictions on Mirwaiz and allow him the freedom to propagate religious teachings and responsibilities.
