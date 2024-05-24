China Introduce Chat Xi PT

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has introduced Chat Xi PT, a new chatbot based on thepolitical philosophy of President Xi Jinping, Azernews reports.

A new chatbot with artificial intelligence is being developed atthe research center at the State Chancellery of InternetInformation of the People's Republic of China. The developershighly appreciated the basis of the chatbot, stating that "theexpertise and authority of the corps guarantee the professionalismof the content being created."

Chat Xi PT is able to answer questions, create reports,summarize information and translate from Chinese to English. Thechatbot will be engaged in spreading Xi Jinping's ideas in thefields of politics, economics and culture, contributing to thecampaign to promote these principles in China.

Chat Xi PT is currently being used for research purposes, andmay be released for wider use in the future. The chatbot isdesigned in such a way that the responses correspond to China'ssocialist values, preventing the appearance of subversivecontent.