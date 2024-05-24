History Being Rewritten In S Caucasus: 4 Villages Under Azerbaijan's Control

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The delimitation processes are ongoing after Armenia agreed toreturn 4 occupied villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijan. We are talkingabout Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Khairimli, and Gizilhacliresidential areas, which were occupied in 1991-1992, during thefirst Garabagh War.

Today, it was taken under full control by the Azerbaijani borderguards. Thus, after the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and localanti-terrorist measures implemented in 2023, Azerbaijan securedanother victory in the direction of liberating the occupied landswithout any concessions.

Undoubtedly, history is being rewritten in the South Caucasusregion. Azerbaijan has ensured its sovereign right to ensure itsterritorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to protect therights of internally displaced persons and refugees. Official Bakuis currently focusing on the implementation of futureinfrastructure and green energy projects.

Note that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict had gone down in thehistory of the 20th century as one of the most tragic conflicts, asits implications seriously affected the fates of millions ofAzerbaijanis. The conflict, which began with Armenia's overtterritorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands, provocationson ethnic grounds and acts of terror in the late 1980s, resulted inmilitary aggression against Azerbaijan.

As a result of Armenian aggression, more than 1 millionAzerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, morethan 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed during the militaryoperations, and more than 50,000 were disabled.

As a result of the first Garabagh war, the whereabouts of 3,890Azerbaijanis, including 71 children, 267 women and 326 elderlypeople, as well as 872 people who were taken hostage or prisoner(according to data as of 1 December 2020), are unknown.

A total of 900 settlements, 150,000 houses, 7,000 publicbuildings, 693 schools, 855 kindergartens, 695 medicalinstitutions, 927 libraries, 44 temples, nine mosques, 473historical sites, palaces and museums, 40,000 museum exhibits,6,000 industrial and agricultural enterprises, 160 bridges andother infrastructure facilities were razed to the ground inGarabagh in 1988-1993.

Azerbaijan is currently implementing large-scale restoration andreconstruction work in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economicregions at its own expense. As part of the Great Return program,thousands of former IDPs have already returned to their nativelands. By 2026, some 140,000 former IDPs are expected to return totheir homeland.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, to ensurethe liberation of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara,Kheyrimli, and Qizilhajili in the Gazakh region of the Republic ofAzerbaijan from occupation, a Protocol was signed on thedelimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijanand the Republic of Armenia on April 19.

This can be considered one of the main elements that acceleratethe peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Becausesince the return of the 4 villages to Azerbaijan, occupied byArmenia, by the Armenian leadership, an unusual panic has occurredin the country. The primary reason for this is the agitation andcounter-propaganda that the local church and opposition groups aretrying to create among the people in the country.

We regret to note that although the leading forces in Armeniaare trying to take certain steps towards the normalistion ofrelations with Azerbaijan, the opposition groups that prevent thisplay into the hands of the West and other anti-Azerbaijani forceswith deep interests in the South Caucasus.

Recall that following the recent meeting of the foreignministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Alma-Ata on May 10, it wasconfirmed that the signing of the peace treaty between the twocountries is in the near future.

The Armenian leadership even admits that the agreement reachedbetween the two countries was the first in history. The signing ofthe peace treaty in the region will contribute a lot to Armenia aswell as Azerbaijan and will maintain long-term security in theSouth Caucasus.

