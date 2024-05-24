Egypt's Al-Sisi, Biden Agree To Temporarily Deliver Aid To Gaza Via Kerem Shalom

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi have agreed to facilitate aid delivery to UN personnel in Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing until a legal

This came during a Friday phone call, as the two leaders addressed the severe shortages of basic necessities in Gaza, including fuel

Biden expressed deep appreciation for Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and truce agreement. The leaders stressed the urgent need to intensify international efforts to ensure the success of negotiations and alleviate the prolonged humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.





Both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, and supported efforts to prevent further escalation and expansion of the conflict.