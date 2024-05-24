French Legend Olivier Giroud To Retire From International Football After Euro 2024, Says 'Will Miss It A Lot'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) French football

legend Olivier Giroud

has announced his retirement from international duty following the upcoming Euros in Germany.

This tournament

will mark the end of his representation for France, concluding a remarkable career that includes winning the 2018 WorldCup

and reaching the final in 2022.

In an interview with L'Équipe, Giroud expressed his sentiments, saying, "Obviously I'm going to miss it a lot, but I think my time with the French team will be over after the Euros. I need to cede my place for the young players."

This acknowledgment signals a passing of the torch to the emerging generation, with talents like Marcus Thuram, aged 26, poised to step up and carry the mantle for the national side.

Giroud's retirement will undoubtedly leave a void within the team. His record-breaking 57 goals for Les Bleus underscore his immense contribution. Yet, beyond the sheer goal tally, his impact on the team transcended statistics. The 2018 campaign highlighted his role in facilitating opportunities for his teammates, showcasing his value beyond scoring.

Such was Giroud's influence that French sensation Kylian Mbappe, aged 25, reportedly urged Paris Saint-Germain to acquire a striker akin to Giroud's style. Mbappe sought a partner who could not only complement his playing style but also create space for him to exploit. This endorsement speaks volumes about Giroud's unique skill set and the intangible benefits he brought to the team dynamic.

Giroud admitted that it would be a different tournament

for him now that he knows it will be his last.



"There is a bit of nostalgia for all those years gone by. Obviously, there will be a lot of emotions, a lot of details, and memories that will resurface, but we have to put that aside and enjoy every moment once again [...] emotion must not take over. There is still a competition to win, even if it will be special for me," the Frenchman said.