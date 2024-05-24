Strawberries To Peaches: 8 Super Hydrating Fruits To Eat This Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover nature's hydrating wonders! Dive into a world of succulent delights with these 8 fruits. Packed with vitamins, fiber, and hydration, they're your ultimate summer companions. Stay refreshed, nourished, and energized as you savor every juicy bite

Comprising around 88% water, grapefruits are superb for hydration. They are high in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and fiber

Peaches have an 89% water content and are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as fiber and potassium. They help keep the skin healthy

Pineapples are about 86% water and are packed with vitamins C and B6, as well as manganese and bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion

Containing about 86% water, oranges are excellent for hydration. They are rich in vitamin C, potassium, and folate, which support immune function

Cantaloupe is around 90% water, making it extremely hydrating. It's rich in vitamins A and C, which boost the immune system and promote skin health

With about 91% water content, strawberries are highly hydrating. They are packed with vitamins C and manganese, and their high fiber content aids digestion

Technically a fruit, cucumbers are about 95% water. They provide hydration while delivering vitamins K, B, and C, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium

Composed of 92% water, watermelon is incredibly hydrating. It's also rich in vitamins A, C, and B6, and contains lycopene, an antioxidant beneficial for heart health