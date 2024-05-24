Barcelona Sack Coach Xavi Hernandez After U-Turn, Hansi Flick Pegged As Next Manager

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona has officially ended its association with head coach Xavi, just weeks after his notable change of heart.

Reports widely suggest that former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick is poised to step into the role.

In a statement released by the club on Friday, it was confirmed that Xavi's tenure will conclude after Sunday's LaLiga season closer against Sevilla.

"The FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández today, Friday, that he will not continue as the first-team coach for the 2024-25 season," the statement read.

The decision was communicated during a meeting at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, attended by sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, director of sport Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, Xavi, Òscar Hernández, and Sergio Alegre.

Barcelona expressed gratitude to Xavi for his coaching contributions and acknowledged his unparalleled career as a player and team captain, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

Xavi, a revered former midfielder, returned to Camp Nou in November 2021, succeeding another club legend, Ronald Koeman. His inaugural season saw Barcelona secure top honors in LaLiga and the Supercopa, triumphing over Real Madrid.

However, their title defense faltered in January, prompting Xavi to announce his intention to depart at the end of the current campaign. Despite initially opting to continue, tensions reportedly surfaced between the 44-year-old and the club's leadership, ultimately leading to his departure.

