IPL 2024: Hopefully Can Rectify Small Errors And Have A Big Impact On The Game, Says Klaasen

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad's big-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen said he is hopeful of rectifying the small errors that have entered his game and aims to have a big impact in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
In IPL 2024, Klassen scored 413 runs in 14 matches for SRH at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 180.34.“Little bit disappointed with how the middle phase of the tournament
went. But for the last two games, I am quite pleased, small errors here and there, that are quite easy to fix. Hopefully, tonight I can rectify those small errors and make a big impact in the game,” he said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.
SRH came into Qualifier 2 after being outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at Ahmedabad. Klaasen thinks SRH won't alter its attacking style of play in Qualifier 2 at Chennai.
“It's a very humbling feeling, the crowd has been fantastic this season. Hopefully, it keeps on growing. If we win here tonight, they'll grow up more. I don't think the way we have played so far is going to change tonight at all.”
“It's a semifinal, a lot of big individuals need to step up and keep playing our type of brand. If we play our brand of cricket, we will put teams under pressure. It's a different wicket, boundary size does play a role here.”
“Straight is not too long, the one square boundary is sometimes a little bit bigger than you think it is. Still need to be clever in the way you do things. Hopefully, we can get over the line tonight and put on a better performance in the final,” he concluded.
MENAFN24052024000231011071ID1108254175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.