"The COP28 event in Dubai last year benefited all countries, Azerbaijan is actively turning those efforts into tangibleresults, with a primary focus on advancing toward COP goals."Azernews reports that this was stated by Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister

of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and key figure inCOP29.

Y, emphasized this during the COP29 presentation on May24 at the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue.

He highlighted fruitful discussions with the United ArabEmirates and Brazil, signaling significant strides. Additionally,Rafiyev noted an invitation from the Italian G7 presidency forfurther talks, emphasizing the necessity of concrete action todrive goal attainment.

"We have had important discussions with the United Arab Emiratesand Brazil, and we have made significant progress in this area. TheItalian G7 presidency has also invited us to hold talks. Goalscannot change without concrete action," the deputy ministerstated.

