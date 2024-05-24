Arab Parliament Union Touts Spain, Norway, Ireland's Palestine Recognition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Friday welcomed recent decisions by Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognize the State of Palestine as a "bold landmark step" that matches international law principles and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

It said in a press release that the move would be a catalyst for ensuring justice and freedom for the Palestinian people and respecting their inalienable and legitimate rights to their land.

The Beirut-based union called on all world countries to officially recognize this "gained right", and provide the necessary backing to Palestine's full United Nations (UN) membership bid.

Spain, Norway and Ireland had announced plans to formally recognize the State of Palestine as of May 28. (end)

ayb









MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108253995