Ideon Showcases New In-Mine Imaging Solution At NORCAT Mining Transformed

Ideon's new in-mine imaging solution installed at the NORCAT Underground Centre. With a few of these detectors, mines can map density at metre-scale precision over billions of cubic metres of rock – helping accelerate time to market for critical minerals.

Metre-scale precision over billions of cubic metres of rock reduces cost, risk, waste, and environmental impact.

- Gary Agnew, CEO & Co-Founder, Ideon TechnologiesVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian subsurface intelligence company Ideon Technologies is demonstrating its new in-mine muon tomography imaging solution for the first time at NORCAT's Mining Transformed exhibition from May 28-29, 2024 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Not only will this solution help mining companies drill much less in their efforts to understand the subsurface, but it will also help accelerate time to market for critical minerals, while minimizing the environmental impact of active mining operations.The Ideon in-mine imaging solution includes an advanced suite of hardware and software, including multi-physics fusion capability, data analysis, and geological interpretation services. It can provide 95% certainty on measurement of density in subsurface environments where the scale, grade, and location of mineral deposits and anomalies are generally uncertain. Ruggedized for the most challenging of in-mine environments, the new panel detector hardware component is designed for unobtrusive deployment in mine tunnels, imaging upwards towards the surface without impeding equipment movement. With just a few of these detectors in place, Ideon can map density at metre-scale precision over billions of cubic metres of rock.Ideon harnesses the energy from supernova explosions in space to image deep beneath the Earth's surface. Using sub-atomic particles called muons, Ideon creates high-resolution 3D density models that help geologists identify, map, characterize, and monitor mineral deposits, subsurface voids, and other geologic anomalies across the full mine life cycle – from exploration to reclamation and aftercare.Ideon CEO & Co-Founder Gary Agnew credits customers for their contributions to defining the need for this new solution suite.“We are working with some of the biggest mining companies in the world, and they are all seeking ways to transform mine operations and achieve ambitious production targets using new technology. With their input, we are developing innovations that will help them target high-recovery, low-waste deposits that, in turn, drive responsive and environmentally responsible supply chains for critical metals. It's a true point of pride to be showcasing this for the first time at home here in Canada, ahead of deployments around the world.”Mining Transformed is the world's only technology exhibition in an underground operating mine. Designed to build relationships between technology innovators and global mining companies, the event is focused on expediting technology adoption and broader diffusion of innovation across the global mining sector. The Ideon in-mine imaging solution has been installed at NORCAT's Underground Centre since February 2024, gathering data in advance of the invitation-only exhibition.-30-About NORCAT ( )NORCAT is a global leader in skilled labor training and development and innovation services. The NORCAT Underground Centre serves as the world's only operating underground mine designed to enable the development, testing, and demonstration of emerging technologies poised to transform the global mining industry.About Ideon Technologies ( )Ideon Technologies uses the energy from supernova explosions to image deep beneath the Earth's surface. A spin-off from TRIUMF (Canada's particle physics lab), Ideon is a world pioneer in cosmic-ray muon tomography. By transforming muon data into reliable 3D density maps, Ideon helps geologists identify, characterize, and monitor mineral deposits with confidence. This reduces risk and cost of traditional methods, while saving time, optimizing return, and minimizing environmental impact across the mining value chain. In turn, this is helping accelerate the world's transition to low- impact mining and transform how companies find the critical minerals required to power the global shift to clean energy.

