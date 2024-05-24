Germany Sends Additional Tanks, Ammunition, Rifles, Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has transferred another large military aid package to Ukraine, which includes tanks, vehicles

with spare parts, ammunition, etc.

The list has been updated on the website of the federal

government, Ukrinform reports.

As part of a joint project with Denmark, the Bundeswehr delivered ten more Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks in addition to the 30 that were sent to Ukraine before, as well as 20 more MG3 machine guns for Leopard 2 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles

and Dachs armored engineer vehicles

(158 have already been delivered).

The package also includes 8,500 rounds of 155mm ammunition; more than 1.5 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, over 300 MK 556 assault rifles and 70 HLR 338 precision rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition, 11 CR 308 rifles, and 400 LED lamps.

Germany also supplied Ukraine with 20 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts and 34 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones.

In addition, a Beaver bridge-laying tank with spare parts, a Dachs armored engineer vehicle, a Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts, four Wisent mine clearing tanks with spare parts, two mine ploughs, and 16 Zetros tankers were delivered to Ukraine.