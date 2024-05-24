IANS Interview: SP’S Parivaarvad Has No Answer To BJP’S Nationalist Politics, Says BJP Nominee Nirahua

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly called Nirahua against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dharmendra Yadav from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bhojpuri star had snatched the seat from SP in 2022 by- elections

and added it to BJP's kitty.

Nirahua, in an exclusive interview with IANS, said that the script of SP's dynastic politics has become a 'super flop' and added that it has no answers to BJP's nationalist politics. He also talked about several other election issues.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: You won the 2022 by- elections

. How difficult is the fight this time?

Dinesh Nirahua: There is no difficulty. Those who were given the opportunity from here for a long time have fled. The people have also understood that they (the opposition) run away, whether they win or lose.

BJP was given a chance, and the lotus bloomed. In a year and a half, so much work has been done here that the people here have understood that Azamgarh will see rapid growth only under the BJP government

and they fully support us.

IANS: SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav says he does not take you seriously and accuses you of following BJP's script blind-foldedly. What do you have to say?

Dinesh Nirahua: We (BJP) have the script of nationalism and nation-first policy. We take our work to the grassroot level. They (SP) have the script of dynastic politics, which is a super flop, but still, they are holding onto it.

IANS: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Guddu Jamali (Shah Alam) was considered the factor of your victory in 2022 by- elections

. Now that he is with SP, how challenging is it?

Dinesh Nirahua: Has the entire vote bank of BSP gone with SP because Guddu Jamali joined SP? It is not so. He has gone alone, gathering merely 5000-7000 votes.

Yes, in 2019, there was an alliance between SP and BSP, and because of that, Akhilesh Yadav won. But, in 2022, when SP fought alone, Dharmendra Yadav lost the election, and in 2024, he is facing the same situation again.

IANS: Is Azamgarh also known as Mulayamgarh?

Dinesh Nirahua: The Yadavs here have understood in 2019 and 2022 that whether they (BJP) win or lose, they stay. However, whether they (SP) win or lose, they flee. Only Dinesh Lal Nirahua has done the work here. The Yadav community is also with us.

IANS: SP MLA Ramakant Yadav is in jail, while his son, Arunkant Yadav is in the BJP. How is he helping you?

Dinesh Nirahua: Whoever is in our party, everyone is working hard to secure the victory.

IANS: Your statement on employment is widely discussed. The opposition also raised a lot of questions. What do you have to say?

Dinesh Nirahua: The opposition escalated the matter by editing my statement. I did not say anything about either Hindus or Muslims. Opposition finds appeasement everywhere.

IANS: Bhojpuri actors and singers are now contesting elections

after earning fame and money. How do you see this?

Dinesh Nirahua: In a democracy, anyone can contest elections

. Whoever wants to contest can do so from anywhere. What is the problem with that?

IANS: You are demanding Ahir Regiment. Do you think it is possible in the Agniveer Scheme?

Dinesh Nirahua: There should be an Ahir Regiment. Opposition is dead against the Agniveer scheme without knowing anything about it. In this scheme, along with training, money is also being given. When they retire, they will have a good amount of money. They will be able to start their own business and also get priority in jobs.

IANS: Opposition is targeting you by raising issues like unemployment and charges of Constitution change, if voted to power. Your take?

Dinesh Nirahua: When the Opposition does not find anything, they start spreading propaganda. Our Prime Minister

has laid down full-fledged plans for the youth. In the coming times, India will become a manufacturing hub. Everyone will have employment.

Politics

-Says-BJP-Nominee-Nirahua" target="_blank">

