Ukraine And Poland Start Official Negotiations On Text Of Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 24 May, Ukraine and Poland will begin official negotiations on the text of an agreement on security guarantees between the two countries.

This was announced by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a joint briefing with Marshal of the Senate of Poland Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today is a very important day in the history of relations between our countries. Today we begin official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Poland," he said.

According to him, the parties want this agreement to be as ambitious as possible.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament also said that during the meeting with his Polish counterpart, they discussed all issues related to cooperation between the two countries: defence, protection of Ukraine, issues related to the formation of an international compensation mechanism, as well as cooperation between parliaments.

In addition, Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude for Poland's active participation in supporting the Ukrainian state and President Zelensky's Peace Formula, as well as for Poland's participation at the highest level in the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June this year.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/FB