Factory Sachi Announces Special Father's Day Sale On A Story About A Father & Son

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It's a perfect gift to celebrate the special relationship between fathers and their children.

Celebrate Father's Day with a 10% Discount on the Heartwarming Children's Book“A Story About a Father & Son” from June 10 to 16.

- Brendyn ZacharyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Father's Day, Factory Sachi is excited to offer a special promotion on their newly released children's book,“A Story About a Father & Son”. From June 10 to 16, readers in the US and Canada can purchase this touching story on Amazon at a 10% discount.A Story About a Father & Son presents a unique narrative that explores the milestones of growing up from the perspectives of both a father and his son. This innovative book highlights the different yet interconnected experiences of family moments, emphasizing the enduring bond and love shared between parent and child."This Father's Day, we wanted to make it easier for families to share in the heartfelt moments depicted in our book," says Brendyn Zachary, co-creator of A Story About a Father & Son. "It's a perfect gift to celebrate the special relationship between fathers and their children."The book has been praised for its:. Dual Perspectives: Providing insight into both a father's and a son's experiences of the same events.. Emotional Resonance: Connecting deeply with readers, evoking personal reflections on the parenting journey.. Educational Value: Teaching young readers about empathy and understanding through the concept of differing perspectives.. Beautiful Illustrations: Featuring hand-drawn artwork that enhances the emotional depth of the story.Whether as a gift for Father's Day, a birthday, or just because, A Story About a Father & Son is designed to be a treasured addition to any family's bookshelf. A great gift to give to teachers as well! The special Father's Day sale is the perfect opportunity to share this meaningful story with loved ones.Don't miss this limited-time offer to celebrate Father's Day with a special 10% discount on A Story About a Father & Son, available on Amazon in the US and Canada from June 10 to 16.Factory Sachi is a publisher of children's literature, dedicated to delivering stories that captivate, educate, and inspire young readers and the adults in their lives. For more information on our innovative offerings, visit our website or follow us on Instagram .Book Details:Title: A Story About a Father & SonProducer: Factory SachiCategory: Children's BookPage Count: 56 pagesTarget Audience: Ages 4–8ISBN: 978-1-7770108-7-4

Brendyn Zachary

Factory Sachi

...