Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The song 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' from the upcoming Punjabi movie 'Jatt & Juliet 3' has hit the airwaves.

The music

video

of the track features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, alongside actress

Neeru Bajwa.

The music

for the song has been composed by Bunny and features vocals by Diljit.

The love song has a vibrant flavour and has Indian elements fused with contemporary sonic elements.

Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Releasing 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' is a special moment for me. The song is fun and full of heart, much like our movie 'Jatt & Juliet 3'. Collaborating with Neeru again was fantastic, and I'm sure fans will enjoy this track."

'Jatt & Juliet 3' continues the adventurous saga of Fateh (Diljit) and Pooja (Neeru) as they navigate new challenges and hilarious misunderstandings.

The music

video

of the track will be released on Saturday.

Neeru commented: 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' is a beautiful, light-hearted song that showcases the magic of 'Jatt & Juliet 3'. Working with Diljit is always a joy, and I hope everyone falls in love with this track the same as we have."

The song was released by Times Music in association with Speed Records.

The film

is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.