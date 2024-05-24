Azerbaijan Tops 7 In World Tourism Rankings

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

According to the Travel and Tourism Development Index publishedby the World Economic Forum, Azerbaijan has ascended 7 placescompared to the previous report, now ranking 56th among 119countries, Azernews reports citing the StateTourism Agency.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijan, as the 2nd country with thehighest result among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)countries, demonstrated significant improvement across four keycomponents. In the report based on data from the end of 2023,advancements were noted in the indicators of business environment,safety, health and hygiene, human resources, and the labor

marketunder the "Availability of a Suitable Environment" component, international openness, compliance with travel

and tourism

policy conditions, price competitiveness, culturalresources, environmental sustainability, and socio-economicsustainability saw increases.

In line with 2021, Azerbaijan retained its top position for theindicator of regular transfer of travel

and tourism

statisticaldata to international institutions.

Moreover, Azerbaijan notably advanced by 34 places in the GlobalTerrorism Index, securing the top spot among the safest countries, it ranks 39th in arrival tourism

seasonality, 28th inannual travel

and tourism

data comprehensiveness, 29th in naturalexamples listed in the World Heritage List, and 18th and 32nd indigital payments and 3G mobile network coverage indicators,respectively.

However, the report identifies challenges such as fewershort-term rental houses compared to neighboring countries, lowcapital investment in travel

and tourism

, limited agreements onbilateral air services, and biodiversity preservation. Thesechallenges need addressing for further improvement in Azerbaijan's tourism

sector.

To enhance Azerbaijan's position in the Travel and TourismDevelopment Index, the State Tourism Agency established the'Development of Tourism' working group in October 2022. This group,comprising relevant government institutions and businesses,coordinated efforts to implement an action plan focused on modernchallenges and goals.

The Travel and Tourism Development Index, conducted bienniallysince 2007, evaluates tourism

's economic and social impact,sustainability, cooperation opportunities, and developmentstrategies, evolving from the Travel and Tourism CompetitivenessIndex previously prepared by the World Economic Forum.