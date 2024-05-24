FM, Arab-Islamic Ministerial Commitee Members On Gaza Due To Meet French President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and members of the Minister
ial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on developments in Gaza Strip, will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
Safadi and his French counterpart, Foreign Minister
Stephane Ségornet, will also have a bilateral meeting to discuss issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, and developments in the Gaza situation, including efforts to achieve a ceasefire and cooperative efforts to deliver aid to the Strip.
