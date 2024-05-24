Japan Slaps Sanctions On Russia Over Arms Purchases From North Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japanese government

has introduced sanctions against nine Russian-based entities and a Russian national, as well as two Cyprus-based firms through which Moscow purchases weapons from North Korea amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by Kyodo News Ukrinform saw.

Japan's chief government

spokesman Hayashi Yoshimasa said at a press conference

on Friday that Japan "strongly condemns" North Korea's arms shipments to Russia in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, it is extremely important to take actions in coordination with the international community," the top government

spokesman said.

The Ministry

of Foreign Affairs of Japan noted that assets owned by targeted entities in Japan, including shipping firms and military facilities, and by a Russian business person, will be frozen.

It is noted that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Japan, together with other members of the G7, Japan has imposed asset freezes on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, his subordinates, and Russia's central bank.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canada expanded sanctions against Russia due to its illegal military cooperation with the DPRK.

Photo: Getty Images