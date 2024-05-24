Russia Pursues Offensive On Kharkiv Axis - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Kharkiv axis, four combat clashes took place in the past day as the enemy lost more than 130 personnel as killed or wounded in action.

That's according to a spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Dmytro Lykhovii, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy continued offensive assault actions. In total, there were four combat clashes. The battles were fought in the area of Lyptsi, Starytsia, and Tykhe. Over the past day, the enemy has lost more than 130 personnel in the north of Kharkiv region, of which 31 were killed in action," he said.

Lykhovii added that the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 23 units of Russian military equipment, including a tank, two artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, an UAV, two vehicles, and five units of specialized equipment. Also, two tanks, six artillery systems, an armored fighting vehicle, and two vehicles were damaged.

Kupiansk axis: the number of combat clashes during the day stood 27. Ukraine's defense forces repelled enemy attacks

in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Synkivka, Druzheliubivka, Berestove, and Ivanivka of Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, and Novoyehorivka of Luhansk region.

Lyman axis: the enemy made five attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in the areas of Torske and Terny of Donetsk region.

Siversk axis: the Defense Forces repelled three attacks

in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

Kramatorsk axis: the aggressor tried 10 times to break through Ukraine's defense in the areas of Novy, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine's defenders repelled 28 assaults in the areas of Yevhenivka, Umanske, Kalynivka, Novoselivka-1, Sokil, Soloviove, and Novo-oleksandrivka of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with air support, tried to dislodge Ukraine's units from the occupied lines.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's troops

are holding back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane, where the Russians tried 16 times to break through defense lines.

Vremivka axis: the Russians made two futile attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in the areas of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in Donetsk region.

Prydniprovska axis: the enemy is trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the past day, 11 assaults were recorded on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As reported earlier, 113 combat clashes took place along the entire front line in Ukraine during the past day.