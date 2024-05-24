India's Theatrical Politics: Bollywood, Billionaires And The BJP

“New York” had the potential to delve deep into the injustices faced by Muslims post-9/11. Instead, it falls back on old patterns, depicting its Muslim characters with an aura of suspicion and menace. The film weaves its storyline around the specter of terrorism

in a manner that endorses the RSS's perspective, subtly reinforcing misconceptions about Muslims both within India and beyond.

Bollywood movies transcend mere entertainment; they convey narratives cleverly crafted to align with the BJP's political agenda. By consistently portraying Muslims and Pakistan in a negative spotlight, these Indian blockbusters perpetuate a cycle of fear and nationalistic fervor to garner votes for the BJP while discarding the imperative of forging national unity.

Bollywood, of course, is controlled by the underworld Dons of Delhi, who in turn are influenced by BJP heavies. This astute manipulation ensures that the RSS's narrative of nationalism and division reverberates not just within its own circles but also resonates in the ostensibly secular bastions of India's cherished film industry.

However, there's a twist: it's not just ideology propelling these blockbusters; it's also the allure of money. The BJP's coffers have been substantially padded by corporate behemoths like the Tata Group, which according to reports contributed a staggering 75% of the party's funds in 2018-19 through the Progressive Electoral Trust, a trust owned by Tata.

Cozy relations between the BJP and big business aren't merely about financial contributions; they also signify the perilous concentration of political and quasi-religious authority in the hands of a select few.

Leading this ensemble of billionaires is Mukesh Ambani, one of India's wealthiest individuals and a pivotal figure in the BJP's narrative. Ambani's recent extravaganza, pre-wedding celebrations for his son Anant, was more than a showcase of opulence; it was a demonstration of his influence and clout.

The lavish event, graced by titans of tech like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, underscored Ambani's economic prowess and his sway in political circles worldwide. Who would have imagined that one man could compel the leaders of Facebook and Microsoft to sway to Desi beats and Bollywood tunes?

Yet, Ambani's influence doesn't stop there. Through his vast media empire, encompassing more than 70 outlets and reaching 800 million viewers weekly, Ambani wields the power to shape perceptions and dominate India's narrative. From cricket to cinema, the Ambanis have astutely cultivated their soft power, ensuring that their influence transcends the confines of the boardroom.

This consolidation of economic and cultural influence in the hands of a privileged few poses a grave threat to India's democracy. With the political opposition marginalized and the media landscape dominated by pro-BJP voices, dissenting viewpoints are suppressed and the vision of a democratic, secular India is imperiled.

While the BJP dances to the tune of its billionaire backers, the common folk are left in the lurch. The economic strategies of the Modi government

, adroitly tailored to favor the affluent elite, have plunged millions into hardship. Consequently, today around 100 million Indians live below the poverty line.

From the tumultuous demonetization of the rupee that disproportionately affected the poor to the hasty rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that hit small enterprises, the BJP's economic legacy is marred by mismanagement and adversity. The lack of adequate social welfare measures has left millions of Indians vulnerable to economic hardship, raising questions about the government

's commitment to inclusive growth.

But who needs economic prosperity when there are grand spectacles like the“Howdy Modi” event in Houston, Texas? This gathering, where Modi shared the stage with then-US president Donald Trump, was hailed as a triumph of Indian diplomacy.

Yet, beneath the pomp and pageantry was a darker reality: the event was orchestrated by Texas India Forum, a US-based organization with close ties to the BJP and its benefactors.

By fostering ties with influential members of the Indian diaspora, particularly in countries like the US, Canada, and the UK, the BJP aims to enhance India's soft power and influence on the global stage. However, such efforts also raise concerns about the politicization of diaspora communities and their role in shaping India's foreign policy objectives.

Now, let's turn the page to the remarkable saga of Tata and Modi - a match forged in the crucible of corporate ambition, where government

largesse and policy nods pave golden pathways for the corporate giant to stride and prance. Tata hasn't merely thrived under Modi's tenure; it has soared like a kite on a balmy day, propelled by the favorable winds of Modi's policies.

Picture a cricket match where one team enjoys the finest bats, the smoothest pitch and even favorable sunlight. That's Tata's playing field under Modi's leadership. Every policy tweak, every regulatory approval appear to have been tailor-made for Tata to thrive, allowing the company to conjure success from seeming thin air.