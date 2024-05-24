Delegations Of Defense Ministries Of Azerbaijan, Serbia Hold Working Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



According to the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2024between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a workingmeeting of the military experts on engineering support of the twocountries on humanitarian mine clearance was held at theInternational Military Cooperation Department of the DefenseMinistry, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the Chief of the Main Department of theEngineering Troops, Major General Anar Karimov gave detailedinformation to the guests about the mine clearance work done in theliberated territories after the victory in the Patriotic War underthe leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that the necessary engineering support measurescontinue in cooperation with other government

authorities in aplanned manner in order to organize a high-level military servicein liberated territories with difficult terrain.

The meeting exchanged views on the equipment in the armament ofboth countries for neutralization of mines, improvised explosivedevices and unexploded ammunition, as well as the supply ofengineering units and other necessary topics.