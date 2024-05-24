IPL 2024: SRH Vs RR Overall Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian PremierLeague

2024 playoffs on Friday.

In the IPL playoffs, Qualifier 2 is played between the side that wins the Eliminator match and the team that loses in Qualifier 1.The winning team will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

The RR won their Eliminator contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Meanwhile, SRH lost their Qualifier 1 match against KKR by eight wickets at the same venue on Tuesday.

In the SRH vs RR head-to-head, the two teams have played each other 19 times in the IPL with the Royals winning on nine occasions while the Sunrisers have been victorious 10 times.

In the playoffs, RR have met SRH once in the IPL 2013 Eliminator match with the former winning by four wickets.

SRH vs RR head-to-head 19-

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Rajasthan Royals: 9

SRH vs RR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

SRH vs RR match venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

in Chennai

SRH vs RR Live broadcast on television in India: The SRH vs RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of SRH vs RR is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore